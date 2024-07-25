InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.0 %

INTU stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $626.32. 1,240,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $625.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

