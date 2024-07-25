InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $310.81. 378,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,647. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

