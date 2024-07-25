InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.15. 10,493,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,025. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 483.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.65 and a 200-day moving average of $326.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $422.00 to $396.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

