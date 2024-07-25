InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $410,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.10% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 5,149.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 173,840 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GFEB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,815. The company has a market capitalization of $414.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

