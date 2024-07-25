InterOcean Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after acquiring an additional 382,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,218,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

