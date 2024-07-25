Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,691,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

