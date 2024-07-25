Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.
Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
