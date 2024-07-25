Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the June 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSMV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. 17,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,044. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

