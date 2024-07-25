Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.33. 207,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 342,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $255.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $173,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

