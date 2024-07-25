Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $455.63 and last traded at $461.82. 21,468,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 40,154,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.38.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.92.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.