Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $455.63 and last traded at $461.82. 21,468,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 40,154,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.38.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.92.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
