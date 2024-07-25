IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.10-11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.43-15.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.46 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.56.

IQVIA stock opened at $238.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

