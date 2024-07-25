Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 282,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,521,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

