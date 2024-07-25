iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.06. 155,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,060. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

