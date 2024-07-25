iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.