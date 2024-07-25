iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,449 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,335,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

