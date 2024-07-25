iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CVD traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$17.10. 987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$14.60 and a 1-year high of C$17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.53.

