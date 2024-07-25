iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 31st

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

TSE CMR remained flat at C$50.19 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,691. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 52 week low of C$50.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.11.

