iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,764,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 133,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.33 and its 200 day moving average is $338.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

