iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.85. 14,755,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,006,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

