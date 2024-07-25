Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Stephens raised their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.09.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59. Itron has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itron will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 126,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

