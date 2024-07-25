Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

Jacobs Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

J opened at $142.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

