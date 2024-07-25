Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.61

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 380880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 247.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $388,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

