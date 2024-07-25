Jaye Thompson Buys 1,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) VP Jaye Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 261,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $200.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLSI Free Report ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLSI

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.