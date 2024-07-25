JD Bancshares, Inc. (JDVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
JD Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of JDVB remained flat at $21.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084. JD Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.
About JD Bancshares
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Bancshares
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.