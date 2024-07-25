Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

JRONY traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $1.4103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

