JMP Securities Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $850.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $825.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.57.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $96.66 on Thursday, reaching $827.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $741.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $749.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after buying an additional 371,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

