John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.97

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 64374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 923.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 447,941 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 276,221 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

