John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.97

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 64374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
