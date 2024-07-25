John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.19

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.19 and last traded at $48.19, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

