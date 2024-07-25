JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $56.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,010.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 260,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after buying an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 36.5% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 273,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

