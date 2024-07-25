JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $7.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Newell Brands stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

