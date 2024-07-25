JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $135.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

