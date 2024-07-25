JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $104.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 37,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Aptiv by 63.6% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 45.3% during the second quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 14,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

