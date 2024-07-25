JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.18 and last traded at $52.86. 1,759,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,759,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

