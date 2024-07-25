Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 271,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of Iron Horse Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000.

Get Iron Horse Acquisitions alerts:

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IROH remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Horse Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.