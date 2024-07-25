Karpus Management Inc. Buys 102,656 Shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,656 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.57% of Distoken Acquisition worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Distoken Acquisition by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 159,183 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Distoken Acquisition by 631.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 144,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 124,990 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Distoken Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DIST stock remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Thursday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry in Asia.

