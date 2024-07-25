Karpus Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after buying an additional 1,444,881 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 125,976 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2,092.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 53,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

