Karpus Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,552 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 154,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 259,138 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 661,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:STEW remained flat at $14.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,829. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

In other SRH Total Return Fund news, Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,426 shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20,491.62 per share, with a total value of $29,221,050.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,960 shares in the company, valued at $60,655,195.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

