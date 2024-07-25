Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.36% of DUET Acquisition worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Quarry LP acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUET Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $11.83.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

