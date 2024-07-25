Karpus Management Inc. Has $674,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $112.25. 1,195,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,867. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.12.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

