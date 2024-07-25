Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.60% of TLGY Acquisition worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 480,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in TLGY Acquisition by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 280,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TLGY Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLGY remained flat at $11.46 on Thursday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

See Also

