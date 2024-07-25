Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.13. 20,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

