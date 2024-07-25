Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance
Shares of KPCPY stock remained flat at $13.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
