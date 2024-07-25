Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

Shares of KPCPY stock remained flat at $13.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.