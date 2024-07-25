Kava Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Kava has a market capitalization of $413.63 million and $9.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00041238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

