Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 521,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

