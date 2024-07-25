Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $240.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $231.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

