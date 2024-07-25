KeyCorp Raises PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $46.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

PROG Price Performance

PRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,916. PROG has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PROG will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PROG by 8.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

