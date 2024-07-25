Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.93.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 0.4 %
Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.82%.
Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
