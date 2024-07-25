Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25, RTT News reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 237.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

KMB traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $141.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,178. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.98.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,660. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

