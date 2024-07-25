Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.11 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

