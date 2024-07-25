Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Sunday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.33.

Shares of K stock opened at C$12.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

