Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 1,240.0% in July

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,240.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kion Group Stock Performance

KIGRY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

Kion Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

