Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 1,240.0% in July

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,240.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kion Group Stock Performance
KIGRY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
